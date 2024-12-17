Iran sets new natural gas production record at South Pars field
(MENAFN) Iran has achieved a new record for natural gas production at the South Pars field, reaching 712 million cubic meters per day, according to Touraj Dehghani, head of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which oversees the development of the massive field.
Dehghani credited the achievement to the hard work of over 1,500 employees operating 39 offshore platforms and 350 wells across the shared gas field. He noted that the record-breaking production was made possible through the dedication of workers, especially after the unexpected cold weather.
"Iran possesses the world’s second-largest Natural gas reserves, is the third-largest producer, and ranks as the fourth-largest consumer globally," Dehghani stated. He also pointed out the imbalance between energy production and consumption, describing the country's energy use—particularly gas—as excessive given its population size, geography, and industrial requirements.
"Pars Oil and Gas Company is the main supplier of natural gas in Iran, contributing over 70 percent of the nation's total output," he added.
The official also mentioned that recent major maintenance projects have played a crucial role in ensuring continuous and safe gas production from South Pars. However, he warned that despite these improvements, Iran still faces considerable energy imbalances.
