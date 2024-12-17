Bone Broth Protein Market Size Is Expected To Surpass US$ 8 Mn Through 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bone broth protein volume stood at 131 tons in 2021, finds (TMR) in a recent study, the market is expected to reach ~US$ 8 Mn by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Bone Broth Protein Market has witnessed notable growth over the past decade, driven by increasing consumer demand for nutrient-dense and natural protein sources. Bone broth protein, derived from simmered animal bones and connective tissues, is gaining popularity due to its rich amino acid profile, collagen content, and overall benefits. This protein type is extensively used in dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and functional foods, positioning it as a key product in the health and wellness industry.Market Size and GrowthThe Bone Broth Protein Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The rising preference for clean-label and organic food products, coupled with increased awareness about bone and joint health, has significantly boosted the market. In 2021, the market was valued at 131 tons and is expected to reach US$ 8 Mn by 2031.Key Growth Factors:1.Rising demand for natural protein supplements.2.Growing popularity of paleo and keto diets.3.Increasing geriatric population and focus on bone health.4.Expanding application in sports nutrition and functional food.Discover Valuable Insights: Download the Report Sample -Market SegmentationThe market can be segmented based on service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region.By Service Type.Powdered Bone Broth Protein.Liquid Bone Broth ProteinBy Sourcing Type.Chicken Bone Broth.Beef Bone Broth.Fish Bone Broth.OthersBy Application.Dietary Supplements.Functional Food.Sports Nutrition.Cosmetic and Personal Care.OthersBy Industry Vertical.Food & Beverages.Nutraceuticals.Pharmaceuticals.Personal CareBy Region.North America.Europe.Asia-Pacific.Latin America.Middle East & AfricaRegional AnalysisNorth AmericaNorth America dominates the global market, driven by high consumer awareness regarding bone broth's nutritional benefits. The region has a strong presence of health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts, leading to increased demand for protein supplements.EuropeThe European market is witnessing steady growth due to the rising preference for clean-label and organic food products.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by increasing disposable income, urbanization, and changing dietary patterns in countries like China, Japan, and India.Latin America and Middle East & AfricaThese regions are emerging markets with untapped potential due to improving awareness of health supplements and increasing investment in health and wellness sectors.Get A Full Report Analysis:Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers:1.Health Benefits of Bone Broth Protein: High collagen and amino acid content supports gut health, joint health, and immunity.2.Rising Health-Conscious Population: Increasing demand for natural, nutrient-dense supplements.3.Growing Sports Nutrition Market: Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are driving demand for high-protein products.4.Trend Towards Paleo and Keto Diets: Bone broth protein aligns with popular low-carb, high-protein diet trends.Challenges:1.High Production Costs: The extraction and production process can be expensive.2.Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets: Lack of awareness regarding bone broth protein benefits in underdeveloped regions.3.Availability of Substitutes: Competition from plant-based proteins and other animal-based protein supplements.Market Trends1.Clean-Label and Organic Products: Consumers are demanding chemical-free, non-GMO bone broth protein.2.Innovative Flavors and Formulations: Brands are launching bone broth protein products in varied flavors and formulations to enhance palatability.3.Increased Online Sales: E-commerce platforms are witnessing a surge in sales of dietary supplements, including bone broth protein.4.Functional Food Applications: Growing incorporation of bone broth protein in energy bars, ready-to-drink beverages, and soups.Competitive LandscapeThe Bone Broth Protein Market is moderately competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, product launches, and expansion strategies.Key Market Players:1.Ancient Nutrition2.Organixx3.Left Coast Performance4.Vital Proteins5.Kettle & Fire6.Paleo Pro7.Bare Bones Broth8.BRU Broth9.Nutraholics10 EssentialsThese companies are investing in R&D to improve product formulations, ensuring higher quality and nutrient density.Future OutlookThe Bone Broth Protein Market is set for continued growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing awareness of its health benefits, rising adoption in sports nutrition, and expanding functional food applications. Market players are expected to focus on innovation and geographic expansion to capture untapped opportunities.Key Opportunities:.Growing demand in Asia-Pacific and Latin America..Rising preference for organic and clean-label protein products..Expansion of e-commerce channels for product distribution.Key Market Study Points1.The market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR from 2021 to 2031.2.North America currently leads, but Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth.3.Dietary supplements and sports nutrition are the largest application segments.4.Key drivers include rising consumer demand for natural protein and collagen-rich products.5.High production costs and competition from plant-based proteins pose challenges.Browse More Reports by TMR:.Banana Flour Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034 & expected to reach US$ 2.0 Bn by the end of 2034.Frozen Seafood Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 42.9 Bn by the end of 2031About Us:Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.Contact Us:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.