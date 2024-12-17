Israeli occupation army relentlessly continue its siege, bombardment of northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) For 73 days, the Israeli has relentlessly continued its siege and bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip, engaging in artillery shelling and that have resulted in widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. The of Health in Gaza reported that in the past two days alone, Israeli forces carried out seven massacres, claiming the lives of 52 martyrs and injuring 203 others. Since the onset of the conflict on October 7, 2023, the total number of has reached 45,028 martyrs and 106,962 injuries. The Israeli bombardment has also targeted displaced persons' tents, causing numerous deaths and injuries. In particular, northern Gaza areas such as Jabalia camp and Beit Lahiya have been heavily hit. Israeli artillery has focused on residential neighborhoods, including Al-Saftawi area, west of Jabalia, while airstrikes have destroyed buildings near Abu Hussein schools in Jabalia refugee camp.



Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza continues to be a frequent target of Israeli attacks, with artillery shelling, explosive bombs, and assaults on medical personnel and patients. Hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya confirmed that the hospital is under constant threat, with generators, water tanks, and oxygen stations being targeted. These attacks have created a dire situation, with shortages of power, water, and oxygen, threatening the lives of more than 50 injured patients, some of whom require intensive care. Since October 5, northern Gaza has been under intense occupation, resulting in more than 4,000 martyrs, 12,000 injuries, and 2,000 detentions, along with the destruction of critical infrastructure. The population is facing severe famine, compounded by a lack of clean water and the continuous blockade preventing aid from reaching the region. For the 55th consecutive day, the occupation forces have blocked civil defense teams from carrying out rescue operations in affected areas like Jabalia camp, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun.

