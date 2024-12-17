Dubai Basketball Hosts Children Of Determination At Coca-Cola Arena, Championing Inclusivity In Sport

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, 17 December 2024: Dubai welcomed Children of Determination basketball athletes, supported by Heroes of Hope as special VIP guests at their home game against Mornar at Coca-Cola Arena. This initiative aims to provide a memorable and empowering experience for children with disabilities by immersing them in the thrill of live basketball and fostering a sense of community.



The young attendees enjoyed an unforgettable evening, soaking in the high-energy game in an almost sold-out arena with the home side registering a 104-66 victory, and later met the professional basketball players after the game on the court.



For Beatrice Lozano, one of the Children of Determination, she was left in awe after meeting the players and watching the game. She said: 'I like Basketball, it has always been my dream to play basketball. I had so much fun being here. It felt like a dream.'



The visit by Heroes of Hope reflects Dubai Basketball's values of inclusion, teamwork, and community spirit, showcasing how sports can bring people together in meaningful ways. Dubai Basketball encourages fans and the wider community to support initiatives like this and continue championing inclusivity in sports. It highlighted Dubai Basketball's commitment to inclusivity and creating opportunities for every child to feel celebrated and valued.



Dejan Kamenjasevic, General Manager of Dubai Basketball, expressed the club's enthusiasm for hosting the Heroes of Hope group. He said: 'We loved having Heroes of Hope at the game, offering an incredible opportunity for Children of Determination to experience live basketball and be part of the excitement. At Dubai Basketball, we believe sports should be accessible to all, and we are proud to open our doors to these inspiring young individuals to share in the joy of the game.'







Hollie Murphy, Founder of Heroes of Hope, also shared her excitement. She said: 'Opportunities like this show these children they are valued and celebrated, not only for their determination but for the unique joy they bring to every community they touch. This collaboration with Dubai Basketball is about creating lasting memories that empower and inspire them.



'Together, we are creating opportunities that extend beyond the court. This partnership is about showing these young individuals that they are valued and celebrated, not only for their determination but for their unique contributions to our community.'

