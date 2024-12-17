Pakistan Defense Minister: Our Only Concern With Taliban Is Use Of Afghanistan's Soil By TTP

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Monday, Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, called on the in Afghanistan to take action to prevent by Pakistani militants. Speaking to Geo News, Asif stated,“We have only one issue with Afghanistan, which is the use of Afghan soil by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).”

Reports indicate that since the Taliban's return to power three years ago, attacks by the TTP have significantly increased. Most of these attacks have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These allegations come amid a situation where the Taliban has consistently denied any involvement in harboring militants or allowing the use of Afghan soil for cross-border attacks. Despite these assurances, the rise in violence and ongoing cross-border insurgency has led to growing skepticism regarding the Taliban's ability-or willingness-to control militant groups operating within their borders.

This contradiction has strained relations with Pakistan and raised concerns about regional security.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, the number of casualties from terrorist violence in Pakistan has risen by 90%. Over 700 civilians and security personnel have been killed in attacks carried out by militants.

These escalating attacks have sparked concern among both Pakistani officials and the general public. Despite efforts to negotiate with the Taliban, the situation remains tense, with continued violence exacerbating instability in the region.

The international community must closely monitor these developments, as the ongoing security challenges in Pakistan are deeply linked to the broader regional dynamics. It is crucial for both countries to engage in dialogue to address cross-border militancy and ensure lasting peace.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram