Hungary FM responds to Kiev’s ‘unprecedented gesture’

(MENAFN) Hungary's Foreign Peter Szijjarto revealed that Ukrainian authorities rejected a request for a phone call between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an "unprecedented" move. The refusal came after an hour-long discussion between Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Szijjarto explained in an interview with Kossuth that he had asked Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga and Zelensky's key aide, Andriy Yermak, for permission to arrange the call, but it was turned down in a "somewhat strained" manner, although he did not reveal the exact language used by Ukrainian officials.



Hungary had attempted to use its six-month EU presidency to promote peace, including proposing a ceasefire and peace talks. Orban recently suggested a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, which was accepted by one side but rejected by the other, according to the Hungarian Prime Minister.



Ukrainian President Zelensky responded by accusing Orban of trying to use the situation for personal gain at the cost of EU unity on supporting Ukraine. Ukraine's position on negotiations with Russia has been inconsistent, with Zelensky’s adviser, Mikhail Podolyak, saying Ukraine could engage in talks if they are not based on Russian terms. However, Andriy Yermak later stated that Ukraine was not ready for talks without sufficient Western support to ensure a strong negotiating position.



Moscow has repeatedly expressed its willingness to resume talks, urging Ukraine to accept the "new realities" of the situation, with President Putin insisting that peace talks require the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Russian territories.

