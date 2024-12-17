IMF highlights Qatar's economic growth after 2022 World Cup
(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted the huge economic improvement in Qatar after its organizing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The analysis shows that Qatar’s public infrastructure investments, which expanded way too beyond Stadium building, have been contributory in moving the nation’s diversity from hydrocarbon dependency.
The World Cup sparked a deeper economic shift, with visitor numbers in 2023 nearly surpassing pre-pandemic levels and tourism hitting new highs in 2024. The IMF report links this good trend to Qatar's large public investment program, which began in 2011 and included the construction of ports, highways, metro systems, and airports.
Particularly, the construction of stadiums established only about 5 percent of the entire infrastructure expense.
The IMF analysis shows that these investments have played an important role in Qatar’s economic diversity, contributing an average of 5–6 percent yearly to the improvement of non-hydrocarbon real GDP in the past ten years.
