Trump declares that Zelensky shan’t be invited to inauguration

(MENAFN) U.S. President-elect Donald confirmed on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited to his inauguration next month. Trump, who will be sworn in on January 20 as the 47th president of the United States, stated in a press conference that he did not extend an invitation to Zelensky but would be open to having him attend if he wishes.



Trump, who met with Zelensky in Paris earlier this month along with French President Emmanuel to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis, had previously been reluctant to engage with the Ukrainian leader. However, after the meeting, Trump expressed his desire for peace and an end to the hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.



Trump’s administration has reportedly been working on efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Trump has been critical of President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict and asserted that the war would not have occurred had he been in office.



In contrast to Zelensky’s exclusion, Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration, though it remains uncertain if Xi will attend. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. and his spouse are expected to be present, following diplomatic norms. Other leaders expected to attend include Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been invited, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

