'Don't Spread Hate': Kapil Sharma Hits Back, Questions Social Media Criticism About His Comment On Atlee

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kapil Sharma has responded to social criticism over his alleged reference to Atlee's appearance. The actor-comedian reacted to a of his interaction with the Jawan director, which has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

“Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don't judge by appearance, judge by the heart,” says the caption of the viral video .

Sharma has now reacted to it and wondered when he spoke about Atlee's looks.

“Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don't spread hate on social media thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don't follow any body's tweet like a sheep),” Kapil Sharma wrote.

In the clipping from Netflix 's The Great Indian Kapil Show, the host actually speaks about Atlee's young age and asks if people refuse to believe the young producer-director as Atlee.

Social media reactions

Social media users reacted to Kapil Sharma's tweet.

“I watched the entire episode, and nowhere were you racist or commented on his skin directly or indirectly. This is your style of asking question to every guest, you'd have asked the similar question to anyone else as well. You moreover sounded impressed with the wittiness and skills of Atlee,” wrote one user.

One user wrote that people missed Kapil Sharma's point about Atlee's age.

Many other social media users, however, were not convinced and believed that Kapil Sharma did refer to Atlee's looks.