(MENAFN) In response to a scandal involving the diversion of Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, the Swiss has tightened its arms export regulations. The controversy arose when a Polish company sent over 645,000 rounds of small-caliber ammunition to Ukraine, violating Switzerland's strict neutrality laws.



To address this, Switzerland now requires buyers to provide written assurances that weapons will only be used within the purchasing country. Additionally, if the weapons are to be re-exported, the receiving countries must be clearly specified. This new measure aims to reduce the risk of weapons being diverted to conflict zones.



The issue came to light in November when it was revealed that Swiss-made armor-piercing cartridges were delivered to Ukraine by UMO, a Polish company. The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) investigated and found that while SwissP Defence, the manufacturer, had agreements with UMO to restrict reselling the ammunition, the Polish company did not honor these terms. As a result, SECO suspended further exports to UMO, citing high risks of diversion.



SwissP Defence maintains it follows regulations but refused to comment further on customer relationships, while UMO defended its actions, stating that it followed Polish law. The company also proudly declared its support for Ukraine following its blacklisting by Switzerland.



Switzerland continues to uphold its policy of neutrality, even as it supports EU sanctions against Russia and plans to participate in a NATO exercise next spring.

