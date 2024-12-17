Amir Pardons Prisoners On Occasion Of Qatar National Day
Date
12/17/2024 6:02:29 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Qatar National Day
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a royal order pardoning a number of prisoners, on the occasion of the Qatar National Day.
