Amir Pardons Prisoners On Occasion Of Qatar National Day

12/17/2024 6:02:29 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a royal order pardoning a number of prisoners, on the occasion of the Qatar National Day.

The Peninsula

