Tata Steel Makes History with India’s First-Ever All-Women Shift in an iron ore mine

Bengaluru, December 16, 2024: Tata Steel has taken a historic step to break barriers by operationalising an all-women shift at its Noamundi Iron Mine starting today. This initiative, India's first, underscores the Company's unwavering commitment to creating an equitable workplace and empowering women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

This shift will comprise women employees for all the mining activities of the shift including Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM), shovel, loader, drill, dozer operators, and shift supervision.

The all-women shift was flagged off by Shri Shyam Sundar Prasad, Dy. Director General, Mines Safety, SE Region, Ranchi, Jharkhand, marking a new beginning of support of the government in promoting an equitable workplace. Shri Prasad emphasised the commitment of the government to a progressive workplace and mentioned that the decision by DGMS to permit the deployment of women in all shifts in mining in 2019 was a key step in the right direction. He also appreciated Tata Steel’s pioneering effort in taking the lead as a responsible corporate in promoting such causes. Also, present during the occasion were Shri Rakesh Rameshwar Mishra, Director Mines Safety, Chaibasa, and Shri Sudheer R, Dy. Director Mines Safety, Chaibasa.

D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Material, Tata Steel, said: “This all-women shift represents a landmark achievement not only for Tata Steel but also for the Indian mining industry. It is a testament to the resilience and capability of women breaking stereotypes. It is also a reflection of our belief that diversity and inclusion are essential for driving innovation and operational excellence. We are proud to lead this change and will continue to create more opportunities for women specially in our mining ecosystem. This initiative marks a significant addition to the 100 glorious years of mining at Noamundi.”

The journey began in 2019 with the launch of Tata Steel's flagship diversity initiative, "Women@Mines," making it the first company in India to deploy women in all shifts at its mines, following the Government of India’s landmark relaxation of the Mines Act, 1952. Building on this, the Company introduced the “Tejaswini” initiative, aimed at recruiting and training women from local communities to operate Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) and participate in the mining ecosystem.

Under the “Tejaswini 2.0” programme launched in 2021, women from nearby communities were rigorously trained and inducted as HEMM operators. The initiative was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and women were deployed across roles such as dumper, shovel, dozer, grader, and drill operators. They underwent extensive training, including technical and operational skills, simulator sessions, safety protocols, and physical fitness, before joining the workforce in April 2022.

The success of “Tejaswini 2.0” paved the way for the “Tejaswini 2.1” programme in 2022, which attracted over 2100 applications, culminating in the selection of 24 operators.

In a groundbreaking move earlier this year, Noamundi Mine further diversified its workforce by inducting 9 transgender HEMM operators, reinforcing Tata Steel’s commitment to inclusion and equality.

Tata Steel has been recognised with the World Economic Forum's Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse 2023 and most recently recognised as a Gold Employer by the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2024 for the fourth consecutive year for its unwavering commitment to LGBT+ inclusion. Tata Steel has also achieved 20% diversity in its India workforce.





