Riyadh Hosts The Launch Of The Minimally Invasive Organ Transplant Consensus Conference.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Minimally Invasive Organ Transplant Consensus (MIOT) was inaugurated today in Riyadh by H.E Dr. Majid bin Ibrahim Alfayyadh, CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC). The conference aims to present evidence-based recommendations, foster international collaboration, and contribute to global discussions on the future of transplant medicine, with the participation of leading international experts.

The conference seeks to deliver unified, evidence-based international recommendations on minimally invasive organ transplants to bridge the gap between available medical evidence and its practical applications and improve the quality of organ transplants globally. Leveraging the Danish consensus model, recommendations are developed through working groups and open discussions with experts and the public. The unified recommendations are then reviewed by an independent committee before being announced.

The three-day conference features live demonstrations of robotic liver and kidney transplant surgeries, offering participants advanced practical applications in minimally invasive transplant techniques. This initiative aims to share expertise and familiarize participants with the latest innovative practices in minimally invasive surgery.





KFSHRC has recently performed the first fully robotic heart transplant globally. In 2023, it performed the world's first fully robotic liver transplant through an innovative procedure that has benefited 40 donors and recipients to date. This reaffirms KFSHRC's leadership in minimally invasive liver and kidney transplants.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.