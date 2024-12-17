(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 17, 2024, amount to approximately 765,110 personnel, including 1,600 in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 9,567 tanks (+4), 19,751 armored fighting (+15), 21,159 artillery systems (+8), 1,256 MLRS systems (+0), 1,025 air defense systems (+0), 369 aircraft (+0), 329 helicopters (+0), 20,406 UAVs of operational-tactical level (+34), 2,943 cruise missiles (+0), 28 warships/boats (+0), one submarine (+0), 31,550 vehicles and fuel tanks (+70), 3,650 special equipment units (+0).

The figures are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, at 22:00 on December

16, there were 226 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders on the frontlines.