(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's Supreme Court has cleared the way for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to stand trial. The court rejected appeals in the "Los Sauces-Hotesur" case, which alleges money laundering through family businesses. This decision marks a significant moment in Argentina's and history.



The case centers on claims that Kirchner's companies received inflated payments for property rentals. These payments allegedly came from businessmen who won public works contracts during her presidency. The trial will also include Kirchner's son Máximo and about thirty other defendants.



This is not Kirchner's only legal challenge. She faces two other major cases:





A controversial memorandum with IranAlleged corruption in public works contracts[arve url="" /]Despite these legal troubles, Kirchner remains a key figure in Argentine politics. She recently took leadership of the Justicialist Party, the main Peronist political force.The trials come at a crucial time for Argentin . The country faces economic challenges and political uncertainty. The outcome could shape Argentina's political future and test its judicial system's ability to handle high-profile corruption cases.Critics argue the cases are politically motivated, while supporters see Kirchner as unfairly targeted. These opposing views reflect Argentina's deep political divisions.As the trials unfold, they will likely draw significant attention both in Argentina and internationally. The results could have far-reaching implications for the country's governance and accountability standards.Argentina's Political Landscape Shifts as Kirchner Faces Trial