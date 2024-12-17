Moehe's Information Systems Department Obtains ISO/IEC Accreditation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), represented by the Information Systems Department, announced that it has obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 accreditation certificate for the information security management system.

This achievement by the department comes within the framework of the ministry's commitment to raising the efficiency and quality of its services, and its keenness to apply the best international standards in protecting information assets, enhancing transparency in dealing with data, and maintaining the privacy of sensitive information.

Director of the Information Systems Department at MoEHE, Dr. Mona Salem Al Fadhli said that this achievement represents an important step towards improving the quality of government services, as it ensures the confidentiality and integrity of data, and enhances cooperation with the government and private sectors and international bodies in the field of data exchange.

She noted that this certificate supports the ministry's efforts to accelerate digital transformation, while ensuring the highest levels of security in the digital environment.

Dr. Al Fadhli praised the efforts made by the Information Security Team and the cooperating departments, which contributed to achieving this accomplishment, noting that these efforts reflect effective cooperation and joint work within the ministry, expressing her hope that this accreditation will be the cornerstone for a series of future successes.