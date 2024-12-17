Gallic Acid Market Regional Outlook, Opportunity, Assessment, Forecast Till 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gallic Acid Market

Gallic Acid Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Grade, by Application, by End-Use Industry

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gallic acid (C7H6O5), also known as 3,4,5-trihydroxybenzoic acid, is a naturally occurring phenolic acid found in many plants, fruits, and natural substances like tea, grapes, berries, and oak bark. It is a secondary plant metabolite that plays a key role in plant defense mechanisms. The global gallic acid market was valued at $81.0 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $137.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.Gallic acid is widely known for its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it valuable in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the dyeing and tanning industries.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Biological Properties of Gallic AcidGallic acid has a wide range of biological activities that make it valuable for therapeutic and commercial use.Antioxidant: Neutralizes free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and protecting cells from damage.Anti-inflammatory: Inhibits the production of inflammatory mediators like cytokines and enzymes (e.g., cyclooxygenase, COX).Antimicrobial: Exhibits antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral activity, which is useful in food preservation.Anti-cancer: Promotes apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells without harming healthy cells, making it a promising anticancer agent.Anti-diabetic: Lowers blood sugar levels and prevents oxidative damage caused by high glucose levels.Neuroprotective: Protects neurons from oxidative stress, potentially useful in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Uses and Applications of Gallic Acid1. Food and BeveragesAntioxidant and Preservative: Used as a food additive (E310) to prevent oxidation and rancidity in fats, oils, and processed foods.Food Packaging: Added to food packaging materials to extend shelf life by preventing microbial growth and oxidation.Functional Foods and Supplements: Included in health supplements due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.Wine Production: Present naturally in wine, especially red wine, where it enhances the wine's taste, aroma, and antioxidant properties.2. Pharmaceuticals and MedicineAntioxidant Supplements: Used as a health supplement to combat oxidative stress and promote general well-being.Anti-Cancer Therapy: Gallic acid induces apoptosis in cancer cells and is being researched as an anti-cancer drug.Anti-Diabetic Agent: Included in natural remedies and supplements for diabetes management due to its ability to lower blood sugar levels.Neuroprotection: Used in research for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other neurodegenerative conditions.Anti-inflammatory and Pain Relief: Incorporated in topical creams and ointments for joint pain, swelling, and inflammation.3. Cosmetics and Personal CareAnti-Aging Skincare: Due to its ability to neutralize free radicals, gallic acid is used in anti-aging creams, lotions, and serums.Skin Lightening: Reduces melanin production, which can lead to a skin-lightening effect.Anti-Acne Formulations: Its antimicrobial properties help fight acne-causing bacteria, making it useful in acne creams.4. Dyes, Ink, and TanningTannins Production: Gallic acid is a key component in the production of tannins, which are used in leather tanning.Inks and Dyes: Historically used to produce iron gall ink, a permanent ink used in medieval manuscripts and official documents.Colorants: Used as a natural dye for fabrics and textiles.5. Industrial ApplicationsPhotographic Chemicals: Used in photographic developers to enhance image clarity.Corrosion Inhibitor: Coatings made with gallic acid protect metal surfaces from corrosion.Bio-based Polymers: Incorporated into the production of sustainable, biodegradable polymers.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

