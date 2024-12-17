Key Artificial Turf Market Trend 2024-2033: Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Turf Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial turf market size has shown impressive progress in recent years, with a surge from $4.94 billion in 2023 to an expected $5.41 billion in 2024. This growth trajectory, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%, can be associated with factors such as sports infrastructure development, landscaping and aesthetic appeal, water conservation, weather resistance, urbanization, and limited green spaces, among others.

What Fuels the Upward Movement in the Artificial Turf Market?

The advancement of the artificial turf market can be attributed to several driving forces. The rise of sports infrastructure development, efforts towards enhanced landscaping and aesthetic appeal, an interest in water conservation, urbanization, increased adoption of weather-resistant materials, and the benefit of reduced maintenance costs have all played roles in adding momentum to the market. Additionally, replacing natural grass with synthetic turf in sports stadiums is expected to boost the artificial turf market further. Artificial turf, benefiting from its ability to endure heavy use and offer easy accessibility to stadiums, is being widely adopted by stadium authorities to ensure high-quality sporting surfaces.

The replacement of natural grass with artificial turf is not only confined to existing sports complexes but also extends to new ones. For example, Bank of America Stadium switched from natural grass to artificial turf before the Carolina Panthers' pre-season in August 2021, as confirmed by the National Football League, a leading sports association in the United States. The decision was intended to provide a consistent surface for not only the Panthers but also for other scheduled events, such as the matches of the Charlotte Football Club of Major League Soccer, set to start in 2022, college football games, and concerts. Hence, the move to replace natural grass with artificial turf in sports stadiums is a critical factor fueling the growth of the artificial turf market.

Who Are the Major Players Driving the Artificial Turf Market?

Leading companies in the artificial turf market include Taishan Sports Industry Group Co. Ltd., DuPont Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett S.A., CoCreation Grass Co. Ltd., Victoria PLC, TenCate Grass B.V., SIS Pitches Limited, Limonta Sport S.p.A., and ForeverLawn Inc. Other key industry stakeholders include Edel Grass B.V., Sprinturf LLC, CCGrass, Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Act Global LLC, Nurteks Halı Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., GreenFields BV, Hatko Sport Inc., Domo Sports Grass, GrassTex, and Sporturf.

What Are The Surging Trends in The Artificial Turf Market?

The artificial turf market is witnessing several emerging trends. Technological advancements and continuous innovations are among them, with companies in the turf or grass industry striving to offer their customers unmatched quality and standout products such as soy content, additional color options, advanced drainage, and Super Yarn technology. For instance, SYNLawn, a US-based manufacturer of artificial grass, launched its new line of product upgrades and selections in February 2021, including Super Yarn technology. This first-of-its-kind artificial grass fiber merges Sanitized antimicrobial, DualChill IR reflective, and StatBlock anti-static technologies, revolutionizing the turf industry.

How is the Global Artificial Turf Market Segmented and What's the Regional Overview?

The global artificial turf market stands divided by:

1 Material Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon, Other Materials

2 Installation: Flooring, Wall Cladding

3 Application: Residential, Commercial, Sports

Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the artificial turf market in 2023. The other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

