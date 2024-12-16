Seventh Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Launches, Supporting Next-Gen Constellation Modernization And Rapid Launch Capability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The team has now completed signal of III SV07, and the spacecraft is now under operational control at Lockheed Martin's Denver Launch & Checkout Operations Center until its official acceptance into the current operational GPS 31-satellite constellation.



The Road to a Rapid Launch

The spacecraft, assembled at Lockheed Martin's Littleton, Colorado, facility, traveled across the country via ground to its launch site in Florida. This is different than the typical air transport for these missions, since its standard military aircraft ride was engaged in hurricane tracking and relief efforts.

The team seamlessly changed gears to a road shipment on short notice, which helped the mission maintain its rapid launch schedule in the face of shifting aircraft availability. The Space Force time from call-up to launch for SV07 was reduced to about three months to demonstrate operational agility for launch of critical national security missions.

Lockheed Martin's spacecraft team carefully mapped out the approximately 2,337-mile route, and carefully monitored weather models, as Hurricane Milton was on track to pass through Florida around the time of the spacecraft's arrival.

After an epic, six-day road trip, SV07 arrived at its final destination, avoiding severe weather and undergoing final checks and preparation for launch.

"We supported our customer's vision for an accelerated launch of this GPS satellite, ultimately helping them achieve quick-turn operational readiness," said Malik Musawwir, vice president of Navigation Systems at Lockheed Martin. "Time is of the essence for national security missions, and we quickly delivered this critical capability for the Space Force to support rapid demand for secure, advanced positioning, navigation, and timing signals."

An Additional Satellite with Secure Military Code

All GPS III space vehicles, including SV07, are equipped with M-code. M-Code is an advanced, new signal designed to improve anti-jamming and anti-spoofing, as well as increase secure access to military GPS signals for U.S. and allied armed forces. GPS III space vehicles provide up to eight times more anti-jamming power than GPS II space vehicles, and M-code has been in operational acceptance since 2020.

GPS satellites provide essential navigation for U.S. military assets, operational troops, and field supply deliveries while powering global financial markets, transportation, utilities, agriculture, construction and ride-share services.

