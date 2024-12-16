Florida Southern College President Emerita, Dr. Anne B. Kerr, Recognized In Florida Trend's Top 500 Edition As A Living Legend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Florida Southern College is proud to celebrate the recognition of President Emerita Dr. Anne B. Kerr, in the "Florida 500" edition of Florida Trend, a distinguished list recognizing the 500 most influential business leaders across various sectors in the state of Florida.

Florida Southern College President Emerita Dr. Anne B. Kerr.

Featured in the "Living Legends" category, Dr. Kerr's inclusion in this prestigious ranking is a testament to her transformative leadership during her tenure as president of Florida Southern College from 2004 to 2024. This marks her fifth appearance, reflecting her continued impact on higher education in Florida. Published annually by Florida Trend, the list involves a year-long research initiative to identify leaders who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their professions, personal interests, and philanthropic endeavors. During Dr. Kerr's tenure, the college experienced a period of unprecedented growth and achievement that elevated its national reputation and significantly expanded its impact.

Under Dr. Kerr's leadership enrollment grew to over 3,300 total students.

She led Florida Southern College through an era of unparalleled achievements, which have resulted in Florida Southern's recognition as one of the nation's top-ranked colleges.

During her tenure, 22 new buildings were constructed and 20 building expansions and renovations were completed; FSC is recognized as a Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars; and Frank Lloyd Wright restoration and campus beautification resulted in the College being named the "Most Beautiful Campus" in the nation. The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise was created in 2011 and is accredited by AACSB; a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree program was launched in 2019 and nationally accredited; and the accredited Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing was named in 2021. The Roberts Academy at Florida Southern College was founded in 2010 as the only transitional school in Florida for talented second through eighth grade students with dyslexia serving not only the students and their parents, but providing exceptional training for the College's education majors. Florida Southern also became affiliated with the Polk Museum of Art in 2017, now the Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College, which hosts the College's Art History and Museum Studies program.

A world-class faculty was assembled with 27 endowed professorships funded across many academic disciplines. The Hollingsworth Scholarship Program was funded to recruit stellar students; this program covers all expenses for tuition, room, board, and travel abroad. During Dr. Kerr's service, the FSC Athletic Department won six national championships, and became one of the top three Division II programs in the nation. Campus ministries are thriving, with the College being named the Top Christian College in 2022 by EdSmart. Florida Southern College is also nationally recognized for experiential education, earning the nation's top award for engaged learning, the William Burke Award for Experiential Education.

FSC has the highest enrollment in its history, along with the highest credentials of enrolled students in its history.

Additionally, Dr. Kerr led the "Believe Campaign" for FSC, which raised $325 million.

Dr. Kerr graduated from Mercer University with her bachelor's degree and received her master's degree and doctorate from Florida State University. Prior to coming to Florida Southern, she was the Vice President for Institutional Advancement at the University of Richmond after previous executive roles as Vice President at Rollins College and Assistant Dean at the University of Central Florida.

Dr. Kerr's recognition among Florida's most influential leaders reflects her lifelong dedication to education and her profound impact on future generations. Florida Southern College congratulates Dr. Kerr on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates her enduring contributions to the institution and the broader community.

