NEP Laying Strong Foundation For Our Future Growth: LG

“Focus on knowledge connectivity, skilling, entrepreneurship and sustained growth has made India the world's new growth engine,” Sinha added.

LG felicitated and interacted with the Youth during Pratibha Samman Samaroh at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The event was organized to commemorate the death anniversary of former Member of Parliament and senior BJP Leader Shri Satya Deo Singh.



In his address, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the changes taking place in the higher education sector, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in the past few years.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the crucial role of educational institutions in capacity building of the future workforce and realizing the vision of Developed India.

He observed that the educational institutions are driving the nation's progress and they should promote learning beyond the classroom.

National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes on capacity building to adjust to continuously changing scenarios. It has given the college campus the courage to make new discoveries, new inventions. We need to make necessary reforms, aligned with NEP 2020, to develop a conducive environment where students acquire skills and values to deal with the challenges of the real world, the Lieutenant Governor added.

“We are the fastest growing economy today but our challenge is to make sure India's share of world GDP is more than a quarter by 2047,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also gave his valuable suggestions on promoting innovation, invention and research and encouraging interdisciplinary education in the educational institutions.

Every higher educational institution should focus on four important aspects – Access, Equity, Quality and Outcome, and nurture scientific-thinking, curiosity and creativity among the students. Youth should be prepared for moral leadership and also motivate others to work for the welfare of the society, he further added.

At the memorial event, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to Shri Satya Deo Singh and recalled his dedicated service to the nation and commitment to the public good.

“Satya Deo Singh was a widely respected leader who distinguished himself in various capacities in a public career spanning more than four decades. He understood the needs of the future and the challenges India was facing and remained committed to provide solutions by ensuring social equality and equal access to opportunity for all,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated individuals who excelled in diverse fields. He also inaugurated the Shastri Pavillion at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College and released a publication of Satya Saroj Foundation.



Neha Sharma, President,

Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College Managing Committee;

Varsha Singh, Vice President of the college's Managing Committee; members of Satya-Saroj Foundation, prominent citizens, faculty members and students of the college were present.

