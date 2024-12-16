Dore Copper Announces Shareholder Approval Of Plan Of Arrangement With Cygnus Metals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Corp. (“ Doré Copper ”) (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of of Doré Copper (" Doré Copper Shareholders ") held earlier today, Doré Copper Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of approving the special (the " Arrangement Resolution ") authorizing the previously announced plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") (news release October 15, 2024 ) whereby Cygnus Metals Limited (" Cygnus "), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1505901 B.C. Ltd., will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Doré Copper (the " Doré Copper Shares ") and, in exchange, Doré Copper Shareholders will receive 1.8297 ordinary shares in the capital of Cygnus (the " Cygnus Shares ") for each Doré Copper Share held. Doré Copper would like to thank its shareholders for their overwhelming support of the combination of Cygnus and Doré Copper to create a Québec-focused critical minerals explorer and developer with high-grade copper and lithium resources. At the Meeting, the Arrangement Resolution was approved by (i) approximately 100% of the votes cast by Doré Copper Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote, and (ii) approximately 100% of the votes cast by the minority Doré Copper Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote, which excluded the votes cast in respect of the Doré Copper Shares beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by Mario Stifano, Ernest Mast and Ocean Partners Holdings Limited, as determined in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. A total of 121,067,401 Doré Copper Shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 71.50% of the issued and outstanding Doré Copper Shares as of the record date of November 13, 2024. Assuming that all remaining approvals are obtained and all other remaining conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, Doré Copper anticipates that the Arrangement will be completed on or about December 31, 2024. Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement, including the final approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the approval for listing of the Cygnus Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV ”). The hearing for the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on December 19, 2024. Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the management information circular of Doré Copper dated November 13, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ ( ) under Doré Copper's issuer profile. About Doré Copper Mining Corp. Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and-spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill1. Doré Copper has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and is proceeding with a feasibility study. Doré Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has historically produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold.2 The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometer radius of Doré Copper's Copper Rand Mill. For further information about Doré Copper, please contact:

