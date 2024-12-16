Center For Accounting Transformation Launches Agents Of Transformation Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inspire the future of accounting and share your story at

Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, founder of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and the Center for Accounting Transformation

The program was developed for students by students with professional guidance to highlight the limitless opportunities in accounting.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Accounting Transformation is proud to announce the official launch of its Agents of Transformation campaign – a dynamic initiative designed to spotlight and support forward-thinking individuals who are leveraging innovation, technology, and leadership to transform the accounting profession and amplify its impact on the world.

Agents of Transformation is a branding initiative for the accounting profession that features both traditional and non-traditional accounting professionals. Its goal is to promote-and, in some cases, introduce-the profession and its opportunities.​

“The accounting profession is facing a shortage with the increased demand for accounting and accounting-related services,” said Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CGMA, founder and inspiration architect for the Center for Accounting Transformation.“One of our biggest challenges is that for far too long, accounting has been seen by students as boring, number-crunching, long hours, and all about math.”

Shimamoto, who is also the founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC, continued,“Some of this can be attributed to how the curriculum is presented and taught in high school. However, a large challenge has been how the profession has been introduced to students. At the Center, we feel this is an area where we can make an impact – the student pipeline.”

Unveiled at the Hawaii Society of CPAs' annual conference in early November, this innovative program is designed to inspire accountants to embrace change, strengthen their adaptability, and champion transformation in their own firms, finance departments, and communities. Additionally, the campaign encourages accounting professionals and other professionals working in accounting firms or finance departments to share their own stories and help cultivate a new wave of talent that will shape the future of the profession.

“Many accountants are very humble and don't like to be seen as 'showing off,' but we need to start celebrating our accomplishments and the positive impact we have on our communities,” Shimamoto said.“Accountants and those working within firms and finance departments need to show others why and how they got inspired to join the profession so they can see the great opportunities available, too.​”

With today's workplace undergoing rapid change, the Agents of Transformation initiative addresses the need for accounting and finance professionals to lead through change. A campaign for students and career explorers, built by students and guided by professionals, the Agents of Transformation initiative incorporates digital content that includes a website, videos, social engagement, and an online community. The campaign's mission is to inspire and educate students and early career professionals about the vast opportunities within the profession by showing how accounting isn't just about numbers but about driving positive change, solving complex problems, and contributing to the success of every industry in the world.

“The profession is made up of more than just CPAs,” said Shimamoto.“It's technology professionals, CEOs, educators, lawyers, and so much more. Through Agents of Transformation, we are focused on elevating and expanding the awareness of the many pathways that a career within the accounting profession can take someone.”​

Shimamoto continued,“As Agents of Transformation, we can guide clients through the complexities of today's business landscape, ensuring our communities and neighbors are prepared for the future, as well as help all of the businesses, nonprofits, and governments that make up our communities fulfill their own missions in a mindful way.”

“That is how Agents of Transformation improve the world,” Shimamoto added, a nod to the Center's website, .

The Center for Accounting Transformation invites CPAs and other accounting and finance professionals to watch the Agents of Transformation promotion video , available at , and to learn more about how they can participate in this innovative initiative at share .

About the Center for Accounting Transformation

The Center for Accounting Transformation enables transformation by guiding professionals through the adoption and change required to step into the future of the accounting profession. It was established to provide accounting professionals with a framework for utilizing innovations that are ready for adoption, the training and resources necessary to apply the innovations, and an opportunity to engage the talent and community needed to further the pursuit of innovative accounting practices that drive responsible and mindful business performance. We are not here to convince people to change but rather to empower those who seek an alternative to the status quo. We #EnableTransformation to #improvetheworld.

