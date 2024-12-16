Alex Bruesewitz, Donald Trump's Strategist 'Forgets Words' On Stage And Collapses Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Alex Bruesewitz, Donald Trump's strategist, and CEO of X Strategies, collapsed on stage during the New York Young Republicans Club Gala on Sunday night.

As per The Daily Beast, the 27-year-old strategist began to slur in his words, and eventually said,“I am forgetting my words,” before collapsing on stage. Alex Bruesewitz collapsed when he was introducing Dan Scavino, a senior aide to US President- elect Donald Trump.

Several people rushed to Bruesewitz's aid after his collapse. However, it was not immediately clear what caused him to faint.

'Tough son of a gun'

President-elect Donald Trump extended his well wishes to Alex Bruesewitz upon hearing about the incident. "I know that Alex is going to be fine because he's a tough son of a gun," Trump said.“There's no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex, because he's a very special guy,” added Donald Trump, stated multiple reports.

Alex Bruesewitz was hired by Donald Trump 's campaign in the summer to assist with youth outreach and communications. He was later credited with helping make Trump "cool" again among young voters, reported The Daily Mail.

More about Alex Bruesewitz

As per the X Strategies website, Alex Bruesewitz has been“a fierce advocate for the America First movement and has worked tirelessly to promote policies that put the interests of American citizens first.” In addition, Trump's 'very special guy' has been“the driving force behind the efforts to defeat Republicans who fight against Trump and the MAGA movement,” stated the website.

The X Strategies website also mentions testimonies from Donald Trump, as well as his son Donald Trump Jr .“Alex Bruesewitz is one of my father's strongest and most loyal supporters,” reads Donald Trump Jr's testimony.

Alex Bruesewitz is also the author of Winning the Social Media War: How Conservatives Can Fight Back, Reclaim the Narrative, and Turn the Tides Against the Left.