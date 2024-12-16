Media Monitoring Tools Market Worth $13.7 Billion Globally By 2031, Growing At A 15.1% CAGR, According To AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Media Monitoring Tools Industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research recently published a report, titled, "Media Monitoring Tools Market by Component (Software, Service), by Deployment Model (On Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Print Media Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, Broadcast Media Monitoring, Media Monitoring, Others), by Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E Commerce, IT and Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global media monitoring tools industry was pegged at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Media monitoring is a tool to measure communication and marketing strategies, track target audiences, and glean the sentiment around a brand. It allows users to track mentions of brands, products, and services across all media outlets, including traditional print and broadcast, online and social. This includes both text and imagery, the latter can have as much impact as the former. A comprehensive media monitoring tool can trawl for any content relevant to a user, its company, industry, and competition.North America held the lion's shareBy region, the global media monitoring tools market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to high concentration of specialized data analytics and data mining vendors in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, due to ongoing digital transformation of the region.The service segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031By component, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, due to growing large-scale data monitoring needs of large enterprises. However, the software segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global media monitoring tools market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to growing social media presence of modern business enterprises.Procure Complete Research Report Now:The on-premise segment held the largest shareBy deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global media monitoring tools market, and is projected to continue its leading position during the forecast period. This is due to need for more secure operations of on-premise media monitoring tools. However, the cloud segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, owing to scalability and ease in large-scale deployment of the cloud-based media monitoring tools.The SMEs segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031By enterprise size, the SMEs segment is projected to register the highest 16.3% during the forecast period, due to growing innovation of SMEs driving investments in the media monitoring sector. However, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global media monitoring tools industry, owing to large scale operations media presence of large enterprises.The online media monitoring segment to register the highest CAGR by 2031By application, the online media monitoring segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, due to growing need for online media monitoring and moderation services across different industries. However, the broadcast media monitoring segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global media monitoring tools market , and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to need to ensure the quality of information flowing through public broadcasting channels.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Major market playersAgility PR Solutions LLCBoomSonar SuiteBurrellesBuzzcaptureCision US Inc.CoostoCritical Mention, Inc.GleanHootsuite Inc.LucidyaM-BrainMeltwaterSemanticForceSnap Inc.The Social Media Research FoundationSprinklr, Inc.Talkwalker Inc.TVEyes Inc.Ubermetrics Technologies GmbHYouScanThe report analyzes these key players of the global media monitoring tools market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market playerAbout us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 