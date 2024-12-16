Haryana Lad Rejected Twice By Indian Military Academy Wins Sword Of Honour And Silver Medal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jatin Kumar from Haryana, who was rejected twice by the Indian Military Academy (IMA), has bagged the top honour while passing out from the academy.

He was awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour and the President's Silver Medal at the IMA's Passing Out Parade held on Saturday.

Kumar, who hails from Palwal in Haryana, is the son of a retired havildar who served in the Indian until 2018.





“I got rejected twice by IMA, but I never lost hope. My family has always been my strength, and with their support, I am celebrating the most memorable day of my life. It was the dream of my father that I become an Army officer. Eleven years ago, when I was in Sainik School, I, too, dreamt of serving the nation, and today that dream has come true,” said Lieutenant Jatin Kumar, as per a report by the Times of India.

“My parents are like my backbone. I also got inspired by my teachers and senior officers,” he added.

Kumar received the Sword of Honour for being adjudged the overall best cadet.

The gold medal was given to Academy Under Officer Lieutenant Pratham Singh, while Lieutenant Mayank Dhyani from Pauri Garhwal earned the bronze medal.





Thanking his family, Dhyani said they were his primary support in realising his dream.

“I come from a modest family. If an ordinary person like me can fulfil his dream, anyone can achieve it with determination,” he said, as per the report.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded by the reviewing officer, Nepal's Chief of the Army Staff Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, to Academy cadets.

A total of 456 new officers joined the Indian Army on December 14.

Indian Air Force

On the same day, 204 new officers joined the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Flying Officer Parag Dhankar, also from Haryana, bagged the top honour while passing out from the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near Hyderabad.

Dhankar, who hails from Rohtak, was awarded the President's Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour by Air Chief Marshal Aman Preet Singh, who was the reviewing officer of the Combined Graduation Parade at AFA.