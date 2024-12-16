Rohan Jaitley Re-Elected As DDCA President, Humbles Kirti Azad

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Rohan Jaitley, the incumbent Delhi District Association (DDCA) president, won the second straight term on Tuesday, defeating former Indian cricketer and sitting Trinamool MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, Kirti Azad.

Rohan, the son of former Union Arun Jaitley, got 1577 votes against his opponent Azad, who got 777.

The Jaitley-CK Khanna's group members clinched all other posts. For vice president, Shikha Kumar (1246 votes) defeated Rakesh Kumar Bansal (536) and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal (498).

Initially, there was a close fight for the secretary post between the Jaitley camp's Ashok Sharma and Vinod Tihara. However, as the day progressed, Sharma managed to get the lead and emerged victorious with 893 votes. Tihara got 744.

Harish Singla with 1328 votes won the race for treasurer's post, while Amit Grover elected joint secretary (1189).

For directors' post, the winners were, Anand Verma (985), Manjit Singh (1050), Navdeep M (1034), Shyam Sharma (1165), Tushar Saigal (926), Vikas Katyal (1054), Vikram Kohli (939).

Rohan Jaitley was earlier elected unopposed in October 2020 as the president, after Sunil Kumar Goel, the only other candidate who had filed his nomination against him, withdrew his candidature.