CI Capital Exits Taaleem Management Services, Delivering Impressive Returns

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) CI Capital Holding for Investments has announced the successful exit from its in Taaleem Management Services after a five-year holding period, delivering exceptional returns. The exit generated four and a half times the equity invested, achieving an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of approximately 50%.

Throughout its investment tenure, CI Capital played a crucial role in Taaleem's growth, helping the company solidify its position as a leader in the higher education sector. Under CI Capital's strategic guidance and chairmanship, Taaleem achieved several key milestones, including:



Nearly 4x growth in EBITDA, reflecting significant business expansion and improved operational efficiency.

A surge in student enrollment, from 5,398 to 12,251, with an expanded total student capacity of 23,000. This growth was driven by increased student intake in existing faculties and the addition of new faculties to meet evolving educational demands. The successful launch of Badya University in partnership with Palm Hills Developments in West Cairo and the upcoming inauguration of Memphis University in East Cairo, further extending Taaleem's footprint and mission to provide world-class education to diverse communities.

CI Capital's proactive vision and hands-on approach were instrumental in this growth, ensuring the sustainability of Taaleem's impact on Egypt's educational landscape.

“We are extremely proud of the transformation Taaleem has undergone over the past five years,” said Hesham Gohar, Group CEO of CI Capital.“Our partnership has not only resulted in strong financial returns but also played a significant role in shaping Taaleem into a leading multi-asset higher education platform. By expanding educational capacity, launching new faculties, and establishing new universities, we've helped thousands of students realize their aspirations while positioning Taaleem for continued future growth.”

Gohar also expressed gratitude towards Taaleem's executive team and the company's partners for their collaboration in this successful venture.“Together with Taaleem's dedicated team and our partners, CI Capital has helped establish the institution as a top-tier provider of higher education services in Egypt.”

This successful exit marks another milestone for CI Capital, further strengthening its track record of impactful investments across diverse sectors. In 2019, CI Capital and its co-investors acquired a 60% stake in Taaleem with the goal of driving growth and expanding the university's impact. In 2021, CI Capital led Taaleem's IPO on the Egyptian Exchange, raising 49% of the company's shares and generating significant international demand, further solidifying Taaleem's standing in the education sector.



