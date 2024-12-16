DXC Technology And Blackout Technologies Partner To Enhance Enterprise Security And Operational Efficiency On Mobile Devices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DXC to help clients mitigate risk with Blackout Technologies' solutions to protect organizations from data breaches

ASHBURN, Va, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

DXC (NYSE: DXC ), a leading Fortune 500 global services provider, and UK based Blackout Technologies, a pioneering firm in data security and compliance solutions, today announced a new partnership to enhance security for enterprises worldwide. Together, DXC and Blackout will help companies better manage compliance for personal smart devices as well as increase productivity by optimizing device functionality.

With today's modern workforce, ensuring data security on mobile devices is increasingly vital for global enterprises. As part of the partnership, DXC will combine its deep consulting expertise in digital transformation with Blackout's cutting-edge,patented solution for smart device functionality to help organizations secure employees' mobile devices and safeguard sensitive data.

"Partnering with Blackout Technologies will help our customers protect their most trusted assets, their people and data,"

said William Thomas, Americas Consulting Lead at DXC Technology. "By combining DXC's deep industry and IT services expertise with Blackouts advanced security solutions, we are providing innovative solutions to better navigate the complexities of today's modern workforce."

Mark Hadley, CEO of Blackout Technologies, added, "Our collaboration with DXC Technology marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize data security and compliance. Together, we will empower businesses to stay ahead of data breaches and regulatory challenges."

Across all industries, the solution helps employers protect sensitive data by restricting unauthorized functionality on smart devices during working hours. This also helps safeguard sensitive data and ensures compliance to regulatory requirements such as GDPR, MiFID II, and PCI DSS. Additionally, by managing device functionality during work hours, Blackout's solution helps enhance productivity by minimizing distractions. Examples include:



Financial services: the offering can improve information security and regulatory compliance by contextually restricting smart device use in secure areas of the workplace both on-site and remote work setups. Fleet Management: Reduce distractions and enable drivers to stay focused behind the wheel by contextually restricting personal smart device use while they are operating company owned vehicles.

For more information about the partnership and the solutions offered, please visit and .

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC ) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.

About Blackout Technologies

Blackout Technologies is a leader in data security and compliance solutions, dedicated to protecting organizations from data breaches and ensuring regulatory compliance. By leveraging advanced technology to manage smart device functionality, Blackout Technologies provides unparalleled security and operational efficiency. For more information, visit .

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED