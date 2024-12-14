Musk, Trump Jr. find Zelensky ‘Home Alone’ meme very amusing

(MENAFN) Elon Musk and Donald Jr. have reacted with amusement to a meme circulating on X (formerly Twitter) that humorously compares Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to Kevin McAllister, the character from the movie *Home Alone*.



The meme juxtaposes two images: the first shows the iconic scene from *Home Alone 2*, where Kevin (played by Macaulay Culkin) meets Donald Trump at the Plaza Hotel. The second image features a recent meeting between Trump and Zelensky, with the Ukrainian leader’s image edited to wear a hat resembling Kevin’s from the film. Trump Jr. shared the meme on X with laughing emojis, prompting Musk to offer a similar reaction.



The two leaders met during Trump’s visit to Paris, where he attended the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. Following the event, Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Zelensky participated in a trilateral meeting focused on the Ukraine conflict and potential actions for peace. Reports suggest Trump had initially been hesitant to meet with Zelensky but decided to proceed with the meeting at the last moment.



Afterward, Trump adviser Roger Stone criticized Zelensky for his attire during the meeting. While both Trump and Macron wore formal suits, Zelensky opted for a casual black sweatshirt emblazoned with the Ukrainian Armed Forces logo, military-style jacket, slacks, and combat boots.



Earlier, Musk had also mocked Zelensky’s comments about Ukraine’s independence and refusal to be pressured into peace talks by the US, calling it an “amazing” sense of humor. The Ukrainian government has been reliant on foreign aid since the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022, with both military and civilian sectors heavily dependent on international financing.



