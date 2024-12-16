Seddiqi Holding's Mizzen Launches On's First Direct-To-Consumer E-Commerce Platform In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Seamless shopping, extensive On collection, now available in UAE.











Dubai, UAE,December 2024: Seddiqi Holding's Mizzen, the primary representative for On in the GCC and Jordan, announces the launch of , a dedicated to bring the Swiss premium sportswear brand directly to UAE consumers.

This marks a significant milestone for On, offering its full core assortment with a seamless shopping experience across an extensive and regularly updated inventory. With direct access to the latest collections, regional launches, and collaborations, shoppers can now discover everything from performance running gear to everyday essentials, all in one place.





On becomes the brand's first direct-to-consumer platform in the region after a decade of partnerships with online retailers and specialty sports stores in the UAE. On's platform offers a range of benefits, including same-day shipping on orders placed before 11 AM, dedicated local customer service, flexible payment options, and opportunities to connect with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.

“The launch of On fulfills a growing demand for premium performance and movement apparel in the region,” said Hassan Abdulmagied Seddiqi, CEO of Mizzen.“This dedicated e-commerce platform offers a seamless customer experience and allows us to connect directly with our passionate community. We plan to leverage this platform to expand On's presence across the entire GCC and Jordan.”

As the brand continues to cement its strategic growth plan, Mizzen and On will further focus on expanding its online footprint across KSA, followed by the rest of the GCC and Jordan in 2025.