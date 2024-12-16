EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Funds

Anniversary of the Zins & Sicherheit (Euro) fund - Over EUR 140 million raised in one year

Hamburg, 16 December 2024 - The Zins & Sicherheit (Euro) fund is celebrating its first anniversary and has already reached a volume of more than 140 million euros. Launched by Netfonds on 14 November 2023, the fund (ISIN: DE000A3EW4N5) is an attractive alternative to overnight and fixed-term deposits and offers an answer to the low interest rates on bank deposits.



Innovative concept for investors and consultants



The idea behind Zins & Sicherheit (Euro) was to offer investors and advisors a simple and high-yield alternative to traditional savings products. The fund bundles the advantages of institutional money market funds in a portfolio that is accessible and tradable for everyone. With a return at market level, based on the ESTER reference interest rate, the fund offers an opportunity to avoid the "interest rate hopping" associated with overnight money accounts.



"We utilise the basic idea of fund investments, namely to pool the money of many investors in order to invest as cost-effectively as possible in institutional money market funds," explains Johannes Käsbauer, fund manager at Netfonds subsidiary NFS Capital AG.



Security through the EU Money Market Fund Regulation



The security of the fund results from strict compliance with the EU Money Market Fund Regulation of 2017, which promotes stability and transparency. All target funds in the portfolio fulfil the high requirements of this regulation, which sets clear and uniform standards for money market funds in Europe.



The main advantages of the EU Money Market Fund Regulation include:



Strict security requirements: The regulation obliges money market funds to invest only in highly liquid and high-quality assets with a high credit rating. This minimises the default risk. In addition, a prescribed maturity structure ensures a balanced relationship between liquidity and return potential.



High liquidity: The regulation ensures that money market funds hold liquid assets at all times.



Standardised reporting: Investors benefit from clear and uniform fund information.



"The EU Money Market Fund Regulation forms a solid foundation for our fund. It enables us to guarantee the highest level of security and transparency and thus strengthen investor confidence," explains Johannes Käsbauer.



Cost benefits and daily yields



A key advantage of the fund is its extremely cost-efficient structure. The running costs of the target funds amount to just 0.06%. Investors benefit from the returns of the money market funds, which have a direct impact on the fund assets through daily price increases. "We offer access to institutional market funds that would otherwise be unattainable for private investors, thus ensuring maximum efficiency and attractiveness," emphasises Johannes Käsbauer.



Transparency is the key to success



The Zins & Sicherheit (Euro) fund has focussed on complete transparency since its launch. The overall portfolio and the analyses of the target funds are published on a monthly basis, creating trust and are crucial for success.



Security through diversification



The fund invests exclusively in money market funds that belong to the SRI 1 risk class and spreads the capital across more than 2,000 bonds. This broad diversification minimises risk and ensures that volatility remains below 0.5%.



Three classes for all investor groups



The fund offers various unit classes to meet the needs of different investor groups:

R-Class (Retail): ISIN: DE000A3EW4N5 / WKN: A3EW4N

P-Class (Private): ISIN: DE000A3EW4M7 / WKN: A3EW4M I-Class (Institutional): ISIN: DE000A3EW4L9 / WKN: A3EW4L

A successful concept for the future



Fund manager Johannes Käsbauer is supported by chief economist Folker Hellmeyer with in-depth economic analyses of the European interest rate market. This collaboration makes the fund even better tailored to the needs of security-oriented investors. With its innovative concept, highest security standards, transparency and cost efficiency, Zins & Sicherheit (Euro) has established itself as one of the safest and most attractive investment opportunities in Germany in just one year.



Invitation to Netfonds WebTV



On Wednesday, 18 December 2024 at 11:00 a.m. , Netfonds CFO Peer Reichelt, portfolio manager Johannes Käsbauer and chief economist Folker Hellmeyer will talk about the development of the capital markets in 2024. They will also take a look at the coming year and discuss the success of the Zins & Sicherheit (Euro) fund.



To participate in WebTV (German language), please use the following link:





Further information on the

Zins & Sicherheit (Euro) fund is available at

.



Factcheet on the

Zins & Sicherheit (Euro) fund



Portrait

Johannes Käsbauer



---



Information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at and .



Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Germany



Investor Relations

Philip Angrabeit

Phone: +49 40 822 267 142

E-mail: ...



About the Netfonds Group

The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds' customers thus benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the advisory process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. The shares of Netfonds AG are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.



