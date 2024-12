'Wrap It Up! A Christmas Atelier At LANDMARK Curated By Sarah Andelman'

EQS Newswire / 16/12/2024 / 14:29 CET/CEST

Celebrate the Art of Gifting with Sarah Andelman's First Large-Scale Installation in Asia Featuring Collaborations with 10 Renowned International Artists HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - This holiday season, LANDMARK invites Hong Kong to an exceptional celebration of the art of gifting. In collaboration with world-renowned cultural curator Sarah Andelman, "Wrap It Up! A Christmas Atelier at LANDMARK" marks her first large-scale installation in Asia . Inspired by Sarah's discerning global perspective, LANDMARK will be transformed into an enchanting ribbon-filled wonderland, breathing new life into the cherished tradition of gift wrapping in an immersive and unique manner. Beginning on 21 November, clients are invited to explore this festive atelier, discovering the true allure of gifting and the joy of turning each present into a thoughtful, heartfelt treasure.







Curated by Sarah Andelman-the cultural connoisseur known for her refined taste and innovative contributions to contemporary retail as the visionary behind Just An Idea and legendary Parisian concept store, Colette-LANDMARK proudly collaborates with ten internationally celebrated artists: Ceizer, Fenwan Chen, Forlee Bean, FriendsWithYou , Gabriela Noelle, Kasing Lung, Katerina Jebb, Mr.A, Nina Chanel Abney and Ribbonesia.

This illustrious alliance comes together to reimagine the very essence of gift wrapping, creating a series of meticulously designed experience zones, along with exclusive designer ribbon collections, and limited-edition collectibles, all curated for discerning LANDMARK customers. All visual elements and graphic design for this project have been crafted by the Parisian creative studio Faye and Gina, under Sarah Andelman's artistic direction.

In Sarah's words, "Collaborating with LANDMARK for my first large-scale installation in Asia was natural, as it stands out as a distinctive global destination in the dynamic heart of Hong Kong. The energy of this space aligns beautifully with my vision, offering a vibrant canvas for creativity and artistic expression. Together, we rekindle the joy of thoughtful gifting and create a magical experience that resonates with both locals and visitors alike."







The Christmas Atelier Experience

Blending physical and digital elements, Sarah and the 10 artists have conjured 12 dynamic experience zones on stage, along with 6 more offstage experiences within LANDMARK ATRIUM. Guests will embark on a journey to explore the art of gifting in this immersive ribbon installation.

They'll find delightful ribbon-themed games and interactive wonders , along with a range of personalised experiences onstage. Guests can design and print their own ribbons, and transform cheerful snapshots into custom postcards to share this joyful experience with someone special. Those who secure a spot in the exclusive Ribbonesia Workshop will have the opportunity to add personal touches to the hand-crafted ribbon ornaments by Japanese ribbon master Ribbonesia, bringing home a one-of-a-kind festive keepsake.

The popular character 'Zimomo' by Kasing Lung makes a grand entrance at the 'Wrap It Up!' installation at LANDMARK with an awe-inspiring, 2.5-metre-tall Christmas display , destined to be the holiday photo spot. Numerous stunning installations will also be unveiled throughout LANDMARK ATRIUM, both onstage and off. Whether posing with the giant pink cushion compact at The Beauty Spot , enjoying the Ribbon Dreams Swing or exploring the Ribbon Wonderland filled with Ribbonesia's beautiful masterpieces, participants are guaranteed a picture-perfect moment. These unforgettable photo opportunities are sure to leave you with cherished memories that will sparkle long after the holiday season.

Mr. Alexander Li, Director and Head of Retail, Hong Kong & Macau, Hongkong Land Limited, says: "We are thrilled to be able to bring world-class visionaries such as Sarah Andelman to LANDMARK and Hong Kong – it demonstrates the continued attraction of this city as a globally recognised destination. This holiday season we invite clients to take the opportunity to immerse themselves in the essence and beauty of the art of gifting, from design to production, selection and purchase. Through our Atelier, we hope clients can use ribbons and wraps to add their own final and special touch for somebody they love."

Visit the LANDMARK website to reserve your time slots for all Christmas installation activities and embrace the spirit of gifting, perfect for both adults and children!







Exclusive Collectibles for Charity Sales

Christmas is a season for giving, and LANDMARK is elevating the festive spirit by collaborating with internationally acclaimed artists to showcase limited-edition items for charity sales. Among the must-have collectibles are our exclusive designer ribbon collections , each featuring unique artwork by celebrated artists, as well as five exquisite, handcrafted ribbon ornaments created by Ribbonesia, a fabulous range of Catsk8 collectibles by Hong Kong-based artist Forlee Bean, and a limited-run of Wrap It Up! iPhone cases by CASETiFY . Also, stay tuned for a special edition Zimomo collectible , to be unveiled at a later date!

Sarah Andelman has supported this charitable cause by offering a handpicked selection from her publishing company, Just an Idea Books, for charity sales. Each piece showcases her unique taste and style, making them a delightful addition to any collection.

LANDMARK is also partnering with the Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong to present a festive cake shop featuring specially crafted holiday pastries for a limited time only. A highlight of The Cake Shop by LMO-Freshly Baked is the debut of 'sacai THE cake by Richard Ekkebus,' the Michelin-star chef from Amber who has teamed up with Japanese fashion brand sacai to create a special "S" shaped cake (limited quantities daily) in celebration of the holiday season.







Supporting Local Charities This Giving Season

The net proceeds from ticket sales for the stage experiences, as well as earnings from the Charity Sales, Cake Shop, Gift Wrapping Counter and Christmas charity booths, will benefit Hongkong Land HOME FUND's supported charities, aiding their efforts to assist young people and underprivileged children in Hong Kong.

Event Details

Wrap It Up! A Christmas Atelier at LANDMARK curated by Sarah Andelman



Date: 21 November 2024 to 1 January 2025

Opening Hours: 10:30am – 7:30pm

Location: G/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM

