King, Egypt President Call For Preserving Syria's Security, Stability, Sovereignty

Cairo, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Monday called for preserving Syria's security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, reiterating their respect for the choices of the Syrian people.During bilateral talks followed by expanded ones at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, the two leaders affirmed their support for a peaceful inclusive transition, in which all Syrian political and social components are represented, and which meets the aspirations of the Syrian people and guarantees their rights.The two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening joint Arab action and unifying efforts in support of reaching comprehensive calm in the region.Turning to developments in Gaza, the two leaders called for stepping up international efforts to stop the Israeli war and protect civilians.His Majesty called on key international actors and relief organisations to intensify their efforts to enhance the humanitarian response in the Strip.The two leaders reaffirmed their absolute rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.The King warned of the danger of unilateral measures against Palestinians in the West Bank and repeated violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts to create a political horizon to achieve just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.The talks also covered the situation in Lebanon, with both leaders stressing the importance of ensuring the success of the ceasefire.Means to enhance the strong ties between the two countries and peoples across all sectors were also discussed.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh attended the meeting.President Al Sisi was present at Cairo International Airport to welcome His Majesty and to bid him farewell.