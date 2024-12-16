Prince Ali Observes "Darb Al-Aman 4 National Drill

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- Jordan's multi-agency emergency response capabilities are being put to the test in a comprehensive four-day national exercise, "Darb Al-Aman 4" (Path of Safety 4).The drill, coordinated by the National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), brings together the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), security agencies, and key state institutions in a synchronized response exercise.During his field observation Monday, HRH Prince Ali bin Hussein, who chairs the NCSCM, received a comprehensive briefing from Brigadier General Hatem Odeh Al-Zoubi, his deputy at the Center.The briefing highlighted how the exercise serves as a critical platform for evaluating national emergency response capabilities and disaster management protocols.The nationwide drill, scheduled to conclude Wednesday evening, December 18, encompasses various simulated emergency scenarios across multiple governorates, testing inter-agency coordination and response mechanisms.Prince Ali expressed strong satisfaction with the high level of professional coordination demonstrated by participating personnel and institutions, particularly commending their advanced operational capabilities and seamless collaborative efforts.