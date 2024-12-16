Committee Raises Private Sector Minimum Wage To JD290

Amman, December 16 (Petra) – In a meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of of Khaled Bakkar, the Tripartite Committee for Labor Affairs unanimously agreed to raise the minimum wage for private sector workers from JD260 to JD290, taking effect on January 1, 2025, and will remain in place until December 31, 2027.The decision aims to improve the living standards of workers while balancing the economic challenges faced by employers.

