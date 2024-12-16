Shmyhal, UN Envoy Visit Rehabilitation Center For Military In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and United Nations Global Advocate for persons with disabilities in conflict and peacebuilding situations Giles Duley visited one of the rehabilitation centers for military personnel and veterans in the Kyiv region.



Shmyhal wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The rehabilitation of Ukrainian returning from the frontline is a crucial aspect of the government's strategy for reintegrating them into civilian life. Therefore, the development and support of this area are among the government's key priorities. We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of opening modern rehabilitation centers for military personnel and veterans in all regions,” said Denys Shmyhal.

“Duley is a documentary photographer who was seriously injured in Afghanistan. He is an example of struggle and love for life. We appreciate his personal assistance to our country and Ukrainians affected by the war,” added Shmyhal.

Shmyhal and Duley talked to the staff and soldiers undergoing treatment.

“The facility's wards are designed to be inclusive and meet the specific needs of patients. We discussed a project to expand rehabilitation opportunities,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal presented awards to defenders who were injured and are undergoing rehabilitation.

He also presented awards to doctors who treat and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.