Woman Injured As Enemy Drone Attacks Nikopol District

12/16/2024 3:11:26 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. A woman sustained injuries.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Throughout the day, the enemy was shelling the Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrovsk communities,” the report says.

A 57-year-old woman sustained injuries. She was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

Read also: Man injured in drone attack on Kherson

It is noted that a fire started due to the ignition of straw. The damage included three private residences, two outbuildings, a vehicle, and a truck. In addition, two enterprises and the infrastructure were damaged.

As reported, the enemy shelled Nikopol and the Pokrovske community with heavy artillery at night.

UkrinForm

