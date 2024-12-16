Woman Injured As Enemy Drone Attacks Nikopol District
Date
12/16/2024 3:11:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. A woman sustained injuries.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Throughout the day, the enemy was shelling the Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrovsk communities,” the report says.
A 57-year-old woman sustained injuries. She was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.
Read also:
Man injured
in drone attack on Kherson
It is noted that a fire started due to the ignition of straw. The damage included three private residences, two outbuildings, a vehicle, and a truck. In addition, two enterprises and the infrastructure were damaged.
As reported, the enemy shelled Nikopol and the Pokrovske community with heavy artillery at night.
MENAFN16122024000193011044ID1108999264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.