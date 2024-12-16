Woman Injured As Enemy Drone Attacks Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. A woman sustained injuries.



Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Throughout the day, the enemy was shelling the Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrovsk communities,” the report says.

A 57-year-old woman sustained injuries. She was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

It is noted that a fire started due to the ignition of straw. The damage included three private residences, two outbuildings, a vehicle, and a truck. In addition, two enterprises and the infrastructure were damaged.

As reported, the enemy shelled Nikopol and the Pokrovske community with heavy artillery at night.