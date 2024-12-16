Russian Videos Of POW Interrogations Part Of The Infowar, Air Force Warns

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Videos of prisoners of war being interrogated by the Russians emerge as part of the ongoing information war, aiming to demoralize Ukrainian and civilians.

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

“Enemy videos of interrogations of captured Ukrainian servicemen are part of the information war waged by the aggressor. When circulated, such materials are used to demoralize the Ukrainian servicemen and the civilian population in order to influence public opinion, both within Ukraine and beyond,” the statement warns.

As noted by the Air Force, through such interrogation videos, the enemy seeks to spread propaganda narratives, creating the illusion of "distrust" in Ukraine's military and political leadership and "surrender" of territories. They are also used to try to justify Russian aggression.

The videos may contain statements taken out of context or inaccurate facts that can be interpreted in Russia's favor. Thus, the aggressor is trying to shape false ideas about the battlefield situation and the general public mood in Ukraine.

It should be kept in mind that POWs may speak under physical or psychological pressure, the Air Force command emphasized. During interrogations, captured soldiers may be forced to voice whatever is imposed on them, without reflecting their true opinion or position. This is not evidence of their betrayal or lack of patriotism, but rather the result of severe conditions of captivity, the statement underlined.

“It is important to remain critical of videos circulated by the enemy. It is necessary to realize that these materials may be partially or completely falsified,” the Air Force wrote.

“Let us remember that information warfare is an integral part of repelling armed aggression, and by joining efforts, we can resist enemy propaganda,” the Air Force Command emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Maryna Vorotyntseva, a senior expert at NATO StratCom COE, one of the key goals of Russian disinformation is to disrupt Ukrainian mobilization, as well as undermine the morale of those already serving in the army. The primary goal of Russian propaganda is intimidation, and for this purpose, videos of prisoners of war being executed are circulated.