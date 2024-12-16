Long Weekend 2025: Get Most Out Of THESE 9 Weekends Next Year Check Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Long weekend 2025: Whenever a new year begins, most enthusiasts look for long weekends to get the most out of holidays. However, for some people long weekend is a time to relax and take a break from a hectic work schedule. There are nine long weekends in 2025. Here's your guide to long weekends in 2025, to plan your year accordingly.

1: In the first month of 2025, there is only one weekend due to Makar Sankranti.

January 11, 2025: A potentially four-day long weekend starts on Saturday, January 11. If you take a leave on Monday, January 13, there will be four days of continuous holidays, as Tuesday, January 14, is Makar Sankranti.

Fitr. March 14, 2025: There is a three-day long weekend in the second week of March starting from Friday, March 14, on the occasion of Holi. March 29, 2025: This long week begins on Saturday, March 29 as Monday, March 31, is a holiday on the occasion of Holi. Also Read | Top 5 OTT movie releases for the weekend: Bougainvillea, Kadha Innuvare and more 3: Get two long weekends due to Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday. April 10, 2025: There is a four-day weekend as Mahavir Jayanti falls on Thursday, April 10. This weekend begins from April 10 to April 13. You will get a long holiday if you take a leave on Friday, April 11. April 18, 2025: A three-day long weekend begins on Friday, April 18, due to the Good Friday holiday. 4: There are two long weekends this month on account of Labour Day and Buddha Purnima.

