Crown Prince Meets Chairman Of Arab Fund For Economic And Social Development In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Monday met with Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development Director General and Chairman Bader Alsaad in Kuwait.His Royal Highness commended the fund's efforts in supporting communities hosting Syrian refugees.The Crown Prince expressed appreciation for the fund's decision to start implementing its new strategy in Jordan, which aims to stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, increase climate resilience, facilitate Arab economic cooperation and integration, and support digital transformation, by focusing on vital sectors such as water, energy, transportation, logistics, education, and health.Discussions also covered ways to ensure the sustainability of the fund's projects in Jordan.Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain and Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al Majali attended the meeting.