Al Jazeera 360 Film Wins Anhar Award At Karama Human Rights Film Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The documentary film“Gaza: The Sound of Life and Death” from the original production of the Al Jazeera 360 won the Anhar Award at Karama (Arabic for dignity) Human Rights Festival held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The film“Gaza: The Sound of Life and Death” highlights the idea of sound as a documentary work by shedding light on the daily life of technician Mohammed Yaghi during the ongoing war of extermination since October 7, 2023. Yaghi records all sounds in the Gaza Strip and documents the crimes committed by the there.

The film gains its strength from the fact that it was produced during the war, and its editing was done from inside a tent in one of the refugee camps, where the director, photographer and sound technician are. The sound technician is the character of the film through which he transmits sounds that cannot be heard from Gaza due to the massacres that the occupation is constantly committing.

The head of the original production department at Al Jazeera 360, Awad Jumaa, confirms that the idea for the film came during the filming of an episode of the program "Diary of a Fighter" in Gaza before the war. While dealing with the sound engineer, he was inspired to document the life story of the sound engineer, who confirmed that he recorded all the sounds in Gaza, from the cry of a newborn to the death throes.

In turn, the film's producer, Shada Salhab, confirmed that the film is a cinematic icon that was able to transform sound into a witness to a tragedy and a human holocaust that has been ongoing for more than 14 months. She added that cinema is an act of resistance, and that the film is part of the Palestinian narrative that has changed in each era to suit the nature of the stage.

The festival witnessed several screenings of original productions on the platform, such as an episode of the program "Victims and Heroes", the film "Eyes of Gaza", in addition to the documentary film "Al-Shifa Hospital", and the award-winning film "Rivers of Gaza" "The Voice of Life and Death".

The Karama Festival is the first international human rights film festival to be established in Jordan. Since its first edition in 2010, Karama Human Rights Film Festival is a 9-day international film festival held in Amman, Jordan. With a global partnership that aims to promote dialogue, engage in debate, build capacity and launch high-impact programs to address pressing human rights issues in the Middle East and North Africa region. Over the past 11 years of Karama, the festival has screened over 600 films from 66 countries. The films ranged from documentaries, feature films, short films and animation. animation.

