Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Expected To Reach $794.4 Mn By Types, By End User, By Thickness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The report provides a detailed analysis of emerging trends, outlook, helping stakeholders understand the dynamics of the EPS insulated panels industry.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market," the global EPS insulated panels market was valued at $428.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $794.4 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Sample Report:Market OverviewEPS insulated panels are widely used in walls, roofs, and cold storage facilities due to their superior insulation properties. The growing construction of residential and commercial buildings, along with warehouses, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global market. These panels help eliminate heat transfer from the external environment through conduction, thereby reducing energy costs for cooling building structures. Additionally, the increasing demand for green buildings further propels the adoption of EPS insulated panels, which contribute to energy efficiency.The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, which requires a robust network of warehouses and distribution centers, is also driving market demand. For example, in March 2021, Amazon initiated the construction of a new 130,000-square-foot distribution center in Hollister, California, highlighting the need for insulated building solutions.Regional InsightsThe market analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe held the largest market share in 2021, driven by strong demand from the residential sector and the cold storage industry. The UAE, recognized as a hub for food import and trade, has seen increased investment in cold storage infrastructure and logistics, boosting the demand for EPS insulated panels in the region.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by the rising construction of green buildings and growing awareness about the benefits of insulated structures. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are at the forefront of this regional growth due to increasing investments in infrastructure development.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the EPS insulated panels market as manufacturers in countries like China, the U.S., and India were forced to halt operations. The lack of technology and supply chain interruptions further constrained the production of structural insulated panels. However, the reopening of production facilities and widespread vaccination efforts have set the stage for recovery, with businesses resuming operations and addressing pent-up demand.Key Growth DriversThe EPS insulated panels market has seen significant growth over the past decade. The increasing demand for green buildings, aimed at reducing energy consumption, and the development of cold storage infrastructure are major growth drivers. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote energy-efficient homes and the growing demand for warehouses and distribution centers due to the expansion of e-commerce are expected to positively impact market growth during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe EPS insulated panels market is segmented based on thickness, type, end-user, and region:By Thickness: Upto 100 mm, 100–200 mm, and above 200 mm. The 100–200 mm segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.By Type: Wall panels and roof panels. Wall panels accounted for the largest market share in 2021.By End-User: Construction and non-construction sectors. The construction segment led in revenue generation in 2021.By Region: The market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Purchase EnquiryCompetitive LandscapeProminent players in the EPS insulated panels market include:ArmacellBruchaE-Pack Polymers Private LimitedIsomecJabliteKamaksha ThermocolLattonedil S.P.A MilanoNucor CorporationStyrene Packaging & Insulation Ltd.TecknopanelThese companies employ strategies like product launches, business expansions, agreements, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and deliver improved products and services.Key FindingsThe 100–200 mm thickness segment led the market in 2021.Wall panels were the top revenue-generating type in 2021.The construction sector was the leading end-user segment in 2021.Europe dominated the global market in 2021, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

