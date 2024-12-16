K1 Speed To Open Second London Electric-Karting Center In Vauxhall Underground Bunker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VAUXHALL, England, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-karting operator, is excited to announce its second Central London location, K1 Speed Vauxhall, opening next year in the highly anticipated Storybox leisure complex owned by creative developer General Projects.

Situated within two miles of Buckingham Palace and the London Eye, K1 Speed Vauxhall in Storybox will be a convenient destination for both tourists and locals alike.

K1 Speed's new center in Vauxhall, Central London will feature an LED-lit track and all-electric go-karts. K1 Speed's go-karts are among the fastest in the industry and capable of speeds reaching 45 miles per hour.

K1 Speed Vauxhall will include a multi-level track and led lighting for its unique Glo-Karting experience for added excitement.

Storybox is a 100,000 sq ft creative workspace & leisure complex that sits across the basement, ground and 1st floor of Keybridge House, a 600-unit residential scheme designed by leading architects Allies & Morrison and developed by Mount Anvil. The commercial complex was acquired by General Projects and British Airways Pension Fund in December 2021 with the ambition of creating a vibrant new experiential hub.

The news follows fresh planning approval from Lambeth council received on 10th December allowing for change-of-use of the basement with associated access at ground floor level to allow flexible mixed-use. K1 Speed will occupy over 46,000 sq ft – most of which sits at basement level. This is the second letting at Storybox, after Gail's Bakery opened in Autumn 2022. General Projects recently completed the fit-out of 23,000 sq ft of office space across four units, with a further 25,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space available, creating an exciting mixed-use campus for this evolving neighborhood.

World-famous for its indoor go-karting experience, K1 Speed will provide guests at the new Vauxhall track with state-of-the-art all-electric go-karts that can reach speeds exceeding 45 mph. These karts will be raced on a modern, multi-level indoor track featuring LED lighting, immersing racers in a vibrant neon atmosphere during its unique "Glo-Karting" nights – an experience that everyone, regardless of skill level, will enjoy.

Meanwhile, serious racers will appreciate K1 Speed's Challenge GP monthly karting league series. This competitive league rewards the top three finishers at the end of the season with a unique opportunity to compete in the company's flagship international racing event: the K1 Speed E-World Championship . This championship will bring together drivers from ten countries – including the United States, England, Italy, France, Canada, Mexico, and South Korea – at K1 Speed's outdoor karting venue in the U.S., K1 Circuit , for a chance to win some of the most generous prizes in all of karting, including opportunities to advance their racing careers in K1 Speed's quest to find the next top-tier open-wheel championship.

Jacob Loftus, CEO General Projects - "We are always drawn to unique and unusual spaces, so when the opportunity arose to acquire a 1.5-acre underground bunker we seized the moment. Our aspiration for Storybox has always been to create a new destination for Vauxhall-Nine Elms, supporting the continued transformation of this exciting new neighborhood and we couldn't think of a more exciting user for the bunker."

Expected to open in Autumn 2025, K1 Speed Vauxhall will also feature racing simulators, an arcade, and a Paddock Lounge café and bar.

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the premier indoor electric kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style electric kart racing to North America. The platform's 100+ kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment concept operates racing centers that feature electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance, and environmental benefits over traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages, and targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties, and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events.

About General Projects

General Projects is a developer and operator of contemporary real estate. We reimagine the built environment to deliver the next generation of future-ready buildings that foster creativity, innovation and well-being. As a B-Corp business, we believe we have a responsibility to deliver bespoke, creative solutions that meet the needs of people and planet.

Driven by user experience, our process prioritizes outstanding sustainable design and the creation of long-term value for society. Our aspiration is simple – to build places people love. With a commitment to creating a more sustainable future, General Projects prioritizes the adaptation of existing assets for new and continued use, with recent projects including the transformation of London's iconic Heal's Department Store into a contemporary workplace campus; creative activations and cultural programming at Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool; and the regeneration of an industrial campus for independent makers and creatives.

We are proud to have created over two million square feet of modern-life, mixed-use, metropolitan hubs that have become base camp to some of the world's pioneering blue-chip businesses, the foundation for hundreds of SMEs and creators, and delivered inspiring homes for families and young professionals.

