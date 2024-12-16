Smart Street Lighting Tenders Assure Future-Proof Smart Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Updated TALQ Tender Template, Edition 4

TALQ releases a completely updated and enlarged edition 4 of its Tender Template

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The TALQ Consortium, the developer of the Smart City Protocol -a global interface standard for smart city applications-has published a new edition of its widely used Tender Template for outdoor lighting. Just in time for the Smart City World in November in Barcelona, the new 'TALQ Tender Template ' Edition 4 is now available in both English and Chinese, with additional languages expected in early 2025. This updated document replaces the former 'Pocket Guide for Smart Outdoor Lighting Tenders', offering cities and municipalities a streamlined process for drafting tenders that prioritize future-proof, interoperable, and open solutions for smart street lighting from multiple vendors.Designing and implementing Outdoor Lighting Networks (OLN), also known as Streetlight Control Systems, is a complex and highly technical endeavor. Cities must address unique use cases and specific requirements, yet expertise in this field is often scarce. For many city officials, drafting a tender for street lighting may be a once-in-a-career task, raising crucial questions such as: How can we ensure a future-proof outdoor lighting system? Which features will maximize energy savings? What maintenance reports can help reduce operational costs? Translating these strategic objectives into technical specifications for a tender document can be challenging.Recognizing this challenge nearly a decade ago, the TALQ Consortium set out to simplify the process. In 2015, it published its first 'Pocket Guide for Smart Outdoor Lighting', a practical tool to help cities focus on their specific needs while leveraging expert insights into state-of-the-art outdoor lighting systems. The recently released Edition 4, now renamed the TALQ Tender Template, builds on this foundation with significant updates and enhancements.A comprehensive model for cities and other stakeholdersThe new TALQ Tender Template draws inspiration from real-world outdoor lighting network tenders issued by major cities around the globe. It is designed to help cities, municipalities, utilities, operators, and project developers create their own tenders with reduced effort and greater confidence in achieving completeness. But the TALQ Tender Template is also beneficial for vendors of street lighting systems, as they can reduce the effort for participating in tenders in various countries at the same time.Key features of the TALQ Tender Template Edition 4 include technical requirements, wording examples to assist in drafting a thorough tender document and global fit, currently available in English and Chinese, with more languages forthcoming in early 2025. With this latest update, the TALQ Consortium continues to support cities in adopting smart, efficient, and sustainable outdoor lighting solutions while fostering an open and interoperable market for smart city applications.As the previous editions, the TALQ Tender Template is available for free download from the Consortium's website.

