MY SALON Suite Highlights Hope, Surpassing $123,000 For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Suite Relief FundTM raises over $775,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the last six years

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, announced it has surpassed its goal to raise more than $123,000 this year for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

through the brand's Suite Relief FundTM, an annual fundraiser held in September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This marks the sixth year of the fundraiser, and the fourth consecutive year the brand has raised more than $120,000.

Since launching the Suite Relief FundTM in 2018, MY SALON Suite has built a lasting partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Continue Reading

Since launching the Suite Relief FundTM

in 2018, MY SALON Suite has built a lasting partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To date, the Suite Relief Fund has contributed over $775,000 to support St. Jude's mission. These ongoing financial donations help provide life-saving treatment, travel, housing, and meals to more than 400,000 children with cancer worldwide each year at no cost to their families.

"For the sixth year in a row, the MY SALON Suite community has come together to make a tremendous impact, raising over $123,047 for St. Jude," said Susan Boresow, president of MY SALON Suite. "The dedication of our Members and their clients is a testament to the collective power of our community. Stories like those from our West Melbourne location for example, where Members set ambitious goals and worked tirelessly to exceed them, inspire us all. With this unwavering dedication, we are honored to support St. Jude's life-saving mission."

MY SALON Suite surpassed its fundraising goal through generous donations from clients, Members, franchise partners, vendors and the Suite Management Franchising team. The top 10 fundraising locations include:



New York - Port Jefferson; Scott & Lisa

Neglia

New York -

Smithtown; Scott & Lisa Neglia

Melbourne - West Melbourne; Mike &

Tonya Hilliard

Tampa - Largo; Becky

Sajeski

Wilmington - New Centre Commons; Jack & Linda

Bunyan

Cincinnati - West Chester; Mark and Darlene

Bugajski

Las Vegas - Whitney Ranch; Amanda and Mike

Skorzov

New York - East Meadow, Long Island; Brian and Rebecca

Muellers

Las Vegas -

Durango; Amanda and Mike Skorzov Las Vegas - South; Amanda and Mike

Skorzov

Prior to the St. Jude fundraiser, MY SALON Suite had already distributed over $20,000 through the Suite Relief Fund, including student scholarships and disaster relief for Members and franchisees impacted by hurricanes.

For more information about the MY SALON Suite franchise, visit , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected]

or 214-346-5679.

About MY SALON Suite®:



MY SALON Suite is a nationwide network of turnkey beauty salon suite studios designed to empower independent salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space represents the latest concept in the beauty services industry, bringing together a community of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, MY SALON Suite has since expanded to more than 350 locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing entrepreneurship opportunities to over 10,000 Members.

With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes, and support services, MY SALON Suite provides Members with the tools and resources they need to build, open, and manage upscale private salon suites. This supportive environment allows established beauty service professionals to invest in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: / .

SOURCE MY SALON Suite

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED