Dana Safety Supply Announces Three New Texas Locations

Dana Safety Map of Texas Locations

Public safety equipment company and emergency vehicle upfitter growing quickly in the Lone Star State.

- David Russo, CEO, Dana Safety SupplyGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hundreds of Texas agencies looking for emergency vehicle upfitting services have turned to Dana Safety Supply , the nation's largest company in the field. The company can't just turn your plain white vehicle into a fully functional patrol unit; they can make it bullet-resistant with their“BallisTech” line of vehicle armoring. Dana Safety Supply has been around since 2005, growing from a single location in Florida to 43 nationwide today, with Texas being its second-most covered state.Not that anyone in Texas would tell you, but things are“bigger” there. It's actually very true, especially if you consider land mass. Texas would be the second largest country on the European continent if it were there (perish the thought!). What else is bigger in Texas? Population. Texas is the second most populated state in the nation, surpassed only by California. This population density leads to more public safety agencies, which Dana Safety Supply makes its mission to support.“When you look at the size of Texas geographically, it just doesn't make sense to have one or two locations,” Says David Russo, CEO of Dana Safety Supply.“Agencies in Texas face unique challenges simply given the remoteness of some locations. We feel we can best serve agencies in the state if we're closer to them; it's as simple as that.”After entering the Texas market in 2018, Dana Safety Supply added locations in Austin (Round Rock), Ft. Worth, College Station (Somerville), and San Antonio. Additionally, it moved its Houston location to a larger facility and its LaFeria location to a larger facility in Harlingen.Today, the company is announcing the opening of three new locations in Texas: Lubbock, a second facility in Houston, and a new facility in Dallas, which will be taken possession of in January. The facility in Lubbock was purpose-built for Dana and has 20,000 SF of shop and warehouse space; the second Houston location has 16,200 SF, and the Dallas location will have a whopping 34,000 SF. Each location has secure parking for hundreds of vehicles for large contract staging.“Adding seven locations and moving two in six years has been challenging but very rewarding,” says Chuck Geocaris, the Regional General Manager responsible for the state.“We've built an incredibly talented team in Texas and now employ over 150 proud Texans and growing. Our newest locations help us serve our customers more efficiently and put us much closer to those in Northwest Texas. All of our customers should feel confident we're here for them for the long term.”Texas's Dana Safety Supply Team includes twelve full-time Outside Sales Representatives. These Representatives work directly with agencies to select and design their vehicle equipment packages and supply agencies with top-of-the-line body armor, duty and tactical gear, less lethal munitions, and virtually everything needed to field an Officer.

