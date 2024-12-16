GHX And Repscrubs Join Forces To Advance Vendor Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Integration streamlines compliant access to perioperative attire, enhancing vendor management and patient safety

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced an integration with RepScrubs to help ensure compliant perioperative attire for vendors visiting hospitals and surgery centers. RepScrubs' automated scrubs dispensing strives to assist healthcare organizations efficiently identify and manage perioperative vendors. This integration helps streamline access based on the provider's Vendormate credentialing requirements during the scrubs dispensing process.

"Our goal is to empower healthcare providers with seamless solutions to help achieve full vendor compliance," commented Marlin Doner, Vice President of Product Management at GHX. "By integrating with RepScrubs, we're adding a critical layer of compliance that not only helps safeguards patients but also mitigates business risk by supporting a streamlined and secure perioperative environment."

Vendor credentialing in healthcare helps ensure that representatives meet specific facility policy requirements, including background checks, immunizations, training and compliance.

"Together, GHX and RepScrubs are committed to shaping a safer and more secure healthcare landscape," said Jeffrey Feuer, CEO at RepScrubs. "Surgical sales representatives provide an essential service in quality patient outcomes. At RepScrubs, we help ensure each can gain access to the surgical environment safely, while providing hospital administrators with live and historical data, so that regulatory and hospital policies can be met."

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit and The Healthcare Hub .

About RepScrubs

Founded in 2013, RepScrubs is revolutionizing healthcare compliance with a closed-loop system that ensures full transparency, accountability and streamlined management of perioperative vendors across the nation. Trusted by over 600 leading U.S. hospitals, health systems and surgery centers, RepScrubs' innovative platform simplifies vendor credentialing requirements, enhancing security and compliance in high-stakes healthcare environments. To learn more about how RepScrubs is transforming vendor management, visit



