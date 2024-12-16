In-Plant Logistics For Automobile Oems, 2024-2028 Market Analysis: Growing Popularity Of Flexible Production Lines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Assessment of Global & Country-Level Business Opportunities for In-Plant Warehousing, Line-Side Feeding, Packing, and Other Services
Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Plant Logistics for Automobile OEMs Market, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in-plant logistics for automobile OEMs market is forecasted to grow by USD 557.8 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increased productivity and reduced labor cost due to use of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), increasing electrification in vehicles, and changing lifestyle and e-commerce driving automotive aftermarket.
The study identifies the use of industry 4.0 by automobile OEMs increasing productivity and saving costs as one of the prime reasons driving the in-plant logistics for automobile OEMs market growth during the next few years.
Also, blockchain technology to improve traceability in in-plant logistics and growing popularity of flexible production lines will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The in-plant logistics for automobile OEMs market is segmented as below:
By Service
In-plant Warehousing Line-side Feeding Packing Others By Region
APAC Europe North America South America Middle East & Africa
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading market vendors.
Also, the in-plant logistics for automobile OEMs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
AP Moller Maersk AS BLG Logistics CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. CMA CGM SA Group DACHSER SE DB Schenker Deutsche Post AG DP World DSV AS Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG Kintetsu World Express Inc. Kuehne Nagel Management AG Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Penske Corp. Schnellecke Group AG and Co. KG Toyota Motor Corp. United Parcel Service Inc. Volkswagen AG XPO Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16122024004107003653ID1108998060
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.