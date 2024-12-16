Simplilearn And Degreed Join Forces To Transform Digital Upskilling With Comprehensive Learning Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, has today announced its partnership with Degreed, the world's leading enterprise for skill-driven development. This collaboration aims to provide professionals with unparalleled access to Simplilearn's comprehensive range of live tech instructor-led programs, reinforcing its mission to empower the workforce in today's fast-changing digital environment.

Through this partnership, all Simplilearn Learning Hub+ programs will now be available on the Degreed platform, offering learners diverse subscription-based options and individual certifications. This integration expands the reach of Simplilearn's innovative solutions, particularly among professionals in the US and UK, enabling them to access premium training resources easily.

In today's competitive job market, where the need for flexible and high-quality learning solutions is more significant than ever, this collaboration comes at the perfect time. It combines Simplilearn's expertise in offering a wide range of programs in in-demand fields like data science, AI, cybersecurity, and digital marketing with Degreed's intuitive platform, which helps learners seamlessly discover, select, and enroll in courses aligned with their career goals.

By integrating Simplilearn's offerings, Degreed aims to enhance its catalog of learning resources and foster a culture of continuous growth and professional development. This partnership creates a powerful synergy, addressing professionals' diverse upskilling and reskilling needs while providing a timely and effective solution for modern learning demands.

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, of Simplilearn, said, "Our partnership with Degreed represents a skills-first approach, emphasizing practical skill-building over traditional methods. This collaboration enables us to equip learners with the capabilities required to excel in today's dynamic environment. Together, we are redefining learning, ensuring that individuals can successfully advance their careers and create meaningful impact within their organizations."

Max Wessel, Co-CEO, Degreed said , "We are excited to collaborate with Simplilearn to bring their high-quality, instructor-led programs to learners looking to advance their skills in the digital and tech space. The opportunity for learners to benefit from both world class content and live coaching is truly unique. This is the next step in our work together to help organizations turn the talent they have into the talent they need."

As the digital era evolves, Simplilearn remains focused on delivering cutting-edge training that equips professionals with the skills they need to succeed. The partnership with Degreed is a testament to Simplilearn's commitment to driving professional development and advancing the future of work.

About Degreed

Degreed is the enterprise learning company, offering the world's leading platform for driving skill driven learning and development. Degreed enables organizations to collect, understand, and build skills to develop a workforce that's ready for anything. To learn more about Degreed, visit .

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is a leading digital economy skills training provider. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training through 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and academic leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

